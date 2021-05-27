Pete Davidson fuels SNL exit rumors: 'I'm ready to hang up the jersey'

Saturday Night Live Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Has the clock run out on Pete Davidson's time at Saturday Night Live?

After sparking rumors he could be leaving the show last weekend (after saying on the season finale edition of Weekend Update, "it has been an honor to grow up in front of you guys"), Davidson's done it again. In a new comedian's roundtable interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the Davidson suggested his days in Studio 8H might be over after being asked about doing a Kenan Thompson-style 18 season (so far) run.

"Yeah, I'm good. I'm surprised I made it to seven. I'm ready to hang up the jersey," Davidson said. "Kenan's like, f---in' Karl Malone out there."

Davidson didn't say more, and THR didn't follow up, but he did address the type of career he'd like to have in the future.

"You get to see a lot of people at SNL, and there's this aura around Eddie Murphy where you're just like, 'Holy s---, that's Eddie Murphy.' [Adam] Sandler is like that, too, you just can't believe you're seeing him in person. I'd like the Eddie Murphy, Sandler career," Davidson said. The Suicide Squad actor wasn't the only member of the sketch comedy cast to ignite rumors he could be exiting. After her tearful appearance in the cold open, fans were left wondering about the SNL future of Kate McKinnon, as well as Cecily Strong, who closed out Weekend Update doing her Jeanine Pirro impression, and singing the Frank Sinatra classic, "My Way."

A source tells EW that cast decisions for the show are made later in the summer.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: