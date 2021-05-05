"The guy that makes the earth better kinda and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?"

Pete Davidson doesn't understand 'why people are freaking out' about Elon Musk hosting SNL

Saturday Night Live Close this dialog window Streaming Options

NBC and Saturday Night Live have faced criticism in recent days since announcing Tesla CEO Elon Musk as host of the late-night sketch comedy series, and star Pete Davidson doesn't understand it.

"I don't know why people are freaking out," Davidson told Seth Meyers during an appearance on Late Night Tuesday. "They're like, 'Oh I can't believe that Elon Musk is hosting!' And I'm like, the guy that makes the earth better kinda and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?"

The funnyman said he hadn't met Musk yet but planned to have dinner with him and SNL producer Lorne Michaels later that evening. "I'm really excited, man," he said. "I'm gonna ask him for like a Tesla or some s---."

Davidson isn't alone here. Weekend Update cohost Michael Che also expressed his support of Musk, who's hosting this Saturday's episode.

Earlier this week, Che appeared on Late Night and said, "That's gonna be exciting, too. He's the richest man in the world, how could you not be excited for that?"

Other cast members? Not so excited. After Musk was announced for the show, Bowen Yang shared a frowning face on his Instagram Story and then responded to Musk's tweet about "Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is."

"What the f--- does that even mean?" Yang tweeted.

Chris Redd also responded to a Musk tweet when the billionaire wrote, "Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?"

"First I'd call Em sketches," Redd replied.

Musk has drawn criticism in the past over his anti-union sentiments, his online trolling, and spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. The response to him hosting SNL harkens back to when the show played host to Donald Trump as the businessman was running for president.

Aidy Bryant appeared to subtly react to the news by sharing a Bernie Sanders tweet about the "moral obscenity" of America's wealth distribution.

Andrew Dismukes separately joked that the "ONLY CEO I WANT TO DO A SKETCH WITH IS CHER-E OTERI" and shard an image of SNL legend Cheri Oteri.

Musk told Page Six the apparent controversy is "much ado about nothing" and everyone acted friendly towards him.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: