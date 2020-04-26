Watch Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler sing about being 'Stuck in the House' on SNL

Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

You can do it!

The popular Rob Schneider tag line from his big screen collaborations with Adam Sandler took on new meaning during the coronavirus pandemic. The pair made a special appearance in Pete Davidson's homemade music video for "Stuck in the House," which aired on Saturday Night Live second "At Home" edition about the monotony they're experiencing while self-isolating.

"I'm stuck in the quar got nothing to do. I miss my friends, they miss me too," Davidson sings. "Sick of watching shows and talking on Zoom."

Davidson's portion of the video was produced by his mom Amy Davidson, who also made an appearance alongside her daughter Casey. Sandler's footage credits his daughters Sunny, 11, and Sadie, 13, as producers, who also appeared in the music video with their mom Jackie.

"I broke my leg two weeks ago but I'm too scared to go to the hospital," Sandler raps. "Never go outside cause I might see my neighbor. Using both sides of my toilet paper."

He added, "Miss NBA and I miss Rob Schneider."

Just then, Schneider appears at his front door knocking and screaming "You can do it!" but Sandler refused to let him inside.

The Sandler family closed the parody video with a message of gratitude for first responders.

