Pete Buttigieg to take over Jimmy Kimmel Live this week

Pete Buttigieg is ready to have some "fun," as he says, after dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

The former Democratic candidate and mayor of South Bend, Ind. announced he will guest host an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live — specifically the Thursday, March 12 episode — while Jimmy Kimmel is off hosting the new Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

"We’re really excited for that," Buttigieg said during a Monday morning interview on TODAY. "We’re lining up a great slate of guests. Sir Patrick Stewart is coming on. We’re very excited about that."

When asked if we should expect a monologue from him, Buttigieg remarked, "Yeah! Well, hopefully some funnier minds than mine will be doing some writing for that, but I think it’s going to be fun."

Buttigieg became the first openly gay man to become a major presidential contender, but he formally dropped out of the race at the beginning of the month, making that announcement before Super Tuesday. "The thing about coming off of a presidential campaign is you have been focused on one thing and one thing only," Buttigieg said on the NBC morning show. "It’s nice to be able to zoom out and just come back at life."

Kimmel, meanwhile, is hosting the 20th anniversary reboot of Millionaire, which will feature celebrity guests playing for charity.

"While I’m out hosting @MillionaireTV, I nominate @PeteButtigieg to be my guest host Thursday, March 12th - thanks Mayor Pete!" the late-night personality tweeted of the news.

