PETA calls for investigation into death of a horse on The Gilded Age set

PETA is alleging that HBO's The Gilded Age should add animal cruelty to the list of its historical accuracies.

The animal rights organization issued a press release Thursday calling for the network to investigate the death of a horse on the set of the Julian Fellowes-created drama.

"PETA has heard from multiple whistleblowers alleging that a horse died last week during the filming of yet another HBO production," the group wrote in a letter to Casey Bloys, HBO's chief content officer. "Reportedly, the horse was 23 years old, had possible pre-existing health conditions, and the death was due to head trauma."

The press release also alleged that the horse was seen frothing at the mouth after sustaining head trauma.

In its letter, PETA called on HBO "to confirm the death, to conduct an immediate internal investigation into the incident, and to hold the party or parties who allowed it to occur responsible. Finally, we're asking you to take measures so that something similar never happens again."

An HBO spokesperson didn't immediately respond to request for comment, but according to Deadline Hollywood, the network said in a statement, "HBO was saddened to learn that on June 28, during filming on the set of The Gilded Age, a horse collapsed and died, likely of natural causes, according to a veterinarian's preliminary findings."

The statement continued: "The safety and well-being of animals on all our productions is a top priority, and the producers of The Gilded Age work with American Humane to ensure full compliance with all safety precautions. Following AHA's recommendation, the horse was transported to a facility for a full necropsy. AHA has interviewed all involved personnel, and full necropsy results are pending."

This isn't the first time PETA has criticized HBO for its use of horses. In 2012, the network canceled Luck after at least three horses died. "We had hoped HBO might have learned something from that experience: namely, that horses aren't props," PETA said in its letter to Bloys. "They're sensitive animals who can be startled easily, and they must be gradually accustomed to the changing conditions on a set. They should not be used in film or television productions at all. If they are, an equine behaviorist should be on set at all times, and this person must be given the authority to stop filming if horses begin to show what are often subtle signs of agitation."

The organization further called on HBO to refrain from using horses in any future productions. "If it weren't for these whistleblowers, the apparent death of this vulnerable horse would likely have been swept under the rug," PETA senior vice president Kathy Guillermo said in a statement. "PETA is reminding HBO that watchful, compassionate people can be found on every set and is urging it to stop using horses before someone else dies in its productions."

