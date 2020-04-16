Robert Downey Jr. shares trailer for Perry Mason HBO miniseries starring Matthew Rhys

Get ready to see Perry Mason in a whole new light.

Robert Downey Jr. shared the official trailer for HBO's reboot of the iconic courtroom drama from 1957, and the miniseries starring Matthew Rhys serves more as an origin story for the legendary criminal defense lawyer as viewers get a look into his past. "Brighter days ahead," Downey Jr. tweeted along with the trailer. Downey Jr. was originally set to play Mason, but due to scheduling conflicts, Rhys stepped in as the titular character, with The Avengers star staying on as a producer.

The new Perry Mason miniseries, based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, is set in 1931 Los Angeles amidst the Great Depression as American Fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason, is just getting started in his career. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe a pathway to redemption for himself.

The original Perry Mason ran for nine seasons on CBS starring Raymond Burr in the title role. The new reboot also stars John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange, and Robert Patrick, and is executive produced by Amanda Burrell, Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones, and Timothy Van Patten (who also directs).

Perry Mason premieres June 21 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Related content: