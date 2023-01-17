It's time for a new spin at romance.

Stars of Love Is Blind, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle and more to compete in new Netflix dating show

Some people are just in love with love...

We'd argue that many of Netflix's most famous unscripted stars fall into this category, and it seems the streamer thinks so too, uniting many of their most beloved contestants for new dating show Perfect Match. Fittingly, it hits the platform on Valentine's Day so that viewers can binge with their box of chocolates.

Perfect Match brings together stars from Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and more to take another shot at finding love. Tucked away in a tropical paradise, the famously single stars compete to form relationships. The most compatible couples will play matchmaker and stir the pot, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the villa.

Perfect Match Credit: Netflix

It's a game of love, but also one of strategy to see whether the contestants can actually create better matches or just sew chaos. Hosted by Nick Lachey, the series will crown one couple as the "perfect match."

Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, THE CIRCLE Credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix; Aline Arruda/Netflix; Netflix

Netflix announced the full cast on Tuesday. Check out the full line-up below. Then, watch the teaser above for more.

Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings)

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (Selling Tampa)

Bartise Bowden (Love Is Blind)

Calvin Crooks (The Circle)

Chase DeMoor (Too Hot To Handle)

Chloe Veitch (Too Hot To Handle, The Circle)

Colony Reeves (Selling Tampa)

Damian Powers (Love Is Blind)

Diamond Jack (Love Is Blind)

Dom Gabriel (The Mole)

Francesca Farago (Too Hot To Handle)

Georgia Hassarati (Too Hot To Handle)

Ines Tazi (The Circle France)

Izzy Fairthorne (Too Hot To Handle)

Joey Sasso (The Circle)

Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts)

Lauren "LC" Chamblin (Love Is Blind)

Mitchell Eason (The Circle)

Nick Uhlenhuth (The Circle)

Savannah Palacio (The Circle)

Shayne Jansen (Love Is Blind)

Will Richardson (The Mole)

Zay Wilson (The Ultimatum)

