These are the final casting announcements for season 1 of the upcoming Disney+ series, author Rick Riordan said.

The show's official Twitter account announced the news with a photo of Reddick and Stephens standing behind Walker Scobell, who will play protagonist Percy Jackson.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Lance Reddick as Zeus, Walker Scobell as Percy and Toby Stephens as Poseidon Lance Reddick, Walker Scobell, and Toby Stephens from 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians.' | Credit: Percy Jackson/Twitter

Some fans had wanted to see Logan Lerman, who previously played Percy in two movies, take on the elder statesman role of Poseidon in the Disney+ series. But as Lerman himself recently admitted, "I don't think I'm old enough for that one." Instead, Stephens — who has plenty of experience with the ocean, having portrayed the pirate Captain Flint on all four seasons of Black Sails — will wield the trident of the sea god. Black Sails co-creator Joe Steinberg is an executive producer on Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

In a blog post, Riordan wrote that Reddick and Stephens represent the final casting announcements for season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and that it took so long to announce because they are "the last major characters to appear in the season" (which makes sense if you are familiar with The Lightning Thief book).

"In all his roles, Lance projects an aura of authority and power that makes him perfect for the king of Olympus," Riordan wrote. "As I told him when we met, he has so much gravitas he could pull planets out of alignment, and when he makes his displeasure known to Percy Jackson . . . wow, wait until you see that scene."

When it comes to Stephens, Riordan added, "Toby is incredible on screen. When he delivered some of Poseidon's iconic lines, I got chills. And seeing him and Walker together, you can absolutely believe they are father and son."

It's all family, after all. Poseidon may be Percy's father, but he's also Zeus' brother.

"Not many actors have the sheer power to stand toe-to-toe with one another and convince you they are the manifestations of the sky and the sea, about to tear one another apart. Lance and Toby absolutely have that godly aura," Riordan wrote.

No premiere date has yet been announced for the show, but Riordan previously said that it will probably be sometime in 2024.

