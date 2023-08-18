'The stories are real!': Percy Jackson and the Olympians reveals premiere date and new teaser

Should we celebrate the birthday of Percy Jackson by sending him a cake? Writing him a congratulatory email? Or by spreading the word about his new TV show? Let's do the last one!

The upcoming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians will premiere with its first two episodes Dec. 20, followed by new episodes weekly, Disney+ announced Friday. The streaming service have also released a new teaser for the show, based on Rick Riordan's best-selling novels, which you can watch below.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, he must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

The show stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadr, and also features cameos from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the late Lance Reddick, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens, Virginia Kull, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Duplass, Glynn Turman, Adam Copeland, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Olivea Morton, Suzanne Cryer, Timm Sharp, and Timothy Omundson.

Riordan's books previously inspired two films, 2010's Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and 2013's Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

Watch the show's teaser trailer above.

