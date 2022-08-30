Pennyworth season 3 is 'a bit more DC' with 'cartoony' 1970s time jump, says Paloma Faith

The singer-actress says the new season signals a fresh era for Batman's butler.

Pop star Paloma Faith is crooning new truths about what the future holds for Batman's butler in the upcoming Pennyworth season 3.

"We're in the '70s now in Pennyworth, we've been kidnapped," Faith exclusively tells EW of her character, Bet Sykes, who was a villain in the beginning of the show before coming to see the light last season.

"Things have moved on a bit in terms of inventions," she adds of the new time period. "It's hotting up, it's getting a bit more DC, more cartoony. It's quite fun."

A representative for the show confirms to EW that the series will jump to the 1970s during season 3.

Pennyworth Season 2 Paloma Faith in 'Pennyworth' | Credit: Alex Bailey/Epix

Pennyworth is set in an alternate history, exploring the DC Universe decades before the Justice League emerged. The first season saw Alfred (Jack Bannon) and allies like Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) struggling against the shadowy organization known as the Raven Society. The dark group launched a coup at the end of season 1, and season 2 was consumed by a civil war between the new fascist Raven Union and the remnants of Britain's democratic government. Bet initially served as a captain in an interrogation center for the Raven Union, until it all became too much and she defected. She eventually teamed up with Alfred to defeat the Raven Union.

Subtitled The Origin of Batman's Butler, the third season of the beloved DC Comics adaptation will jump a few years after the end of the war into a new decade. The season will also premiere on HBO Max, making the jump from its original network, Epix, for new episodes.

The move comes amid headlines for the streaming service's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, announcing that it would merge the platform with Discovery+ content for an all-new outlet in 2023.

Jack Bannon on 'Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler' Jack Bannon on 'Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler' | Credit: HBO Max

Another DC title, the Batgirl feature film, was recently shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery after it already spent a reported $90 million to shoot the project.

In addition to season 3 of Pennyworth — which debuts Oct. 6 on HBO Max — Faith can next be seen in Starz' new Dangerous Liaisons TV series, which is billed as a prelude to French writer Pierre Choderlos de Laclos's classic 1782 novel.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: