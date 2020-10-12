Pennyworth season 2 teaser trailer sets December premiere, adds Lucius Fox

Pennyworth type TV Show network Epix genre Superhero

The first Pennyworth season 2 trailer, fresh off a virtual New York Comic Con panel on Sunday, brings a few new additions to the mix. That includes both a premiere date and the addition of character Lucius Fox.

Morgan Freeman played Lucius on the big screen in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. When he arrives on the scene in Pennyworth, by way of actor Simon Manyonda, the young American scientist will get an introduction to the Wayne family. He's described, according to a press release, as "precise to the point of pedantry, deliberately calm, honest, and direct to a fault."

Jessica de Gouw also joins this season as Melanie Troy, a military orphan who grew up to marry a dominating older man, who happens to be Alfred's former SAS Captain. "But with her wry intelligence and a sardonic sense of humor, she’s no submissive and gives as good as she gets," her description reads.

Season 2 will premiere on Epix this Dec. 13 with a two-part mid-season finale planned around Dec. 27. The back half of the season will conclude in 2021.

When Pennyworth returns, Martha Wayne (Emma Paetz) will become pregnant with future Batman Bruce Wayne over the course of the season, though the trailer shows that her future husband Thomas (Ben Aldridge) is engaged to someone else. Meanwhile, as Alfred (Jack Bannon) exclaims in the trailer, the Raven Union is going to attack London. James Purefoy, Edward Hogg, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram, and Harriet Slater also join as series regulars.

