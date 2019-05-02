Handsome, cheerful, charming, clever. This is the young Alfred Pennyworth, the future butler of DC Comics hero Bruce Wayne.

But here, in EW’s exclusive new look at EPIX’s Pennyworth, a prequel tale set in 1960s London, Jack Bannon’s Alfred is a 20something former British SAS soldier who starts his own bodyguard security company in the U.K.

In a batch of photos that showcase the cast of characters coming to Pennyworth when the series drops on July 28, we meet the titular character as he encounters a familiar figure from the DC Comics lexicon…