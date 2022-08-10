Pennyworth really wants you to know it's a show about Batman's butler

Pennyworth is returning for its third season in October, and new installments of the DC Comics-inspired show will debut straight onto HBO Max instead of Epix. Those who already know and love the series' alternate-history take on 20th century England will likely rejoice at this news; others will probably think, "Wow I didn't even realize the evil clown from It had his own TV show."

But this is not a show about a demonic jester — it's a show about the origin of Batman's butler. To drive that point home, season 3 has a new title that's about as subtle as a sledgehammer: It's now called Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. Hopefully that clears things up for everyone!

Batman is a globally recognized character, and even people with a glancing knowledge of his mythology surely realize that he has a butler named Alfred. How many people know that said butler's full name is Alfred Pennyworth? Apparently not as many as Warner Bros. would like.

Jack Bannon on 'Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler' Jack Bannon on 'Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler' | Credit: HBO Max

Promo art for 'Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler' Promo art for 'Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler' | Credit: HBO Max

Pennyworth stars Jack Bannon as the title character (the guy who becomes Batman's butler, natch), while Ben Aldridge and Emma Paetz play the future parents of Batman, Thomas Wayne and Martha Kane. Last season saw them embroiled in an English civil war, but season 3 will open after a five-year time jump. Now the war is over and "a cultural revolution" has ushered in a new era of superheroes and supervillains.

And their butlers.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: