Is humanity inherently good or evil? Natalie Dormer as the demon shapeshifter Magda is here to prove the latter.

Showtime's new Penny Dreadful: City of Angels trailer calls up new footage for creator John Logan's spiritual successor to his original series. He trades gothic horror for the sun-soaked beachfront city view of a Los Angeles on the brink of war in 1938. Stoking the fires of hate is little ol' Magda, whispering deceit and discord into everyone's ear.

“All mankind needs to become the monster he truly is, is being told he can,” she says. So, she tells mankind that they can and then sits back to watch what happens.

Logan once explained to EW that he wanted to make a show in response to "the worldwide resurgence of political extremism, atavistic nationalism, dangerous demagoguery, and the vehement racism and antisemitism." The story is centered around Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto of HBO’s Here and Now), the first Chicano police detective on the force who must reconcile his profession with his heritage as the construction of the Arroyo Seco Parkway threatens to displace his neighbors and family. "Are you a cop pretending to be Mexican or a Mexican pretending to be a cop?" asks one of his perps.

It's a moral and physical fight that's already rigged. Season 1 will introduce three of Magda's human forms, which we see in the latest trailer spreading chaos. One of them is shown punching a cop who breaks up a Latino dance club, another is involved in politics, and the third has some connection to Dr. Peter Craft (played by Rory Kinnear from the first Penny Dreadful), who's a Nazi.

We'll see who wins the fight for humanity's soul when Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premieres April 26.

