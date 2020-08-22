Penny Dreadful: City of Angels canceled at Showtime

Penny Dreadful won't be returning to the City of Angels.

Showtime has canceled the spin-off series after one season, closing the book on Penny Dreadful a second time. Creator John Logan's original series concluded unexpectedly in 2016.

"Showtime has decided not to move forward with another season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. We would like to thank executive producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and the entire cast and crew for their outstanding work on this project," the network said in a statement.

Logan previously teased his plans for a second season to EW, noting, "When I started the show it was Donald Trump, it was Brexit, it was 'Build the Wall,' it was the demonization of Mexican Americans — particularly as it relates to Los Angeles history. Now, things are so extreme and the schisms in the country are so pronounced that I think the show has to reflect that in a way. I think the gloves have to come off."

City of Angels, starring Natalie Dormer and set in 1930s Los Angeles, followed a group of characters through a story inspired by Mexican-American folklore and the city's history, centered around a conflict between the deity Santa Muerte and her demonic sister, Magda (Dormer). Meanwhile, two detectives (Daniel Zovatto and Nathan Lane) attempt to solve a murder case while grappling with racial tensions, the looming threat of war, and Nazi conspiracies.