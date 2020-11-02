Penn Badgley gets back to work as YOU starts production on season 3
It's official: Joe Goldberg is back.
On Monday, Netflix announced that the third season of YOU is in production, which means we're one step closer to finding out what comes next for Joe Goldberg, Love, and their unborn child. (Oh, and also that neighbor that Joe is clearly obsessed with.)
The news comes after the reveal that Scott Speedman has joined the cast of the drama. Speedman is set to play Matthew, a CEO that will play into Joe's story in one way or another. And based on Joe's track record, there's only about a 50 percent chance he'll live to tell the tale.
Season 3 will be a little different for the show, which is based on Caroline Kepnes' You novels. With Kepnes' third book, You Love Me, set to hit shelves April 6, season 3 could easily be the furthest the show has strayed from the novels yet.
Regardless, the story is underway, as you can see in Netflix's tweet below.
