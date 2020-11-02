Penn Badgley gets back to work as YOU starts production on season 3

You (TV series) type TV Show network Lifetime

Netflix genre Drama

It's official: Joe Goldberg is back.

On Monday, Netflix announced that the third season of YOU is in production, which means we're one step closer to finding out what comes next for Joe Goldberg, Love, and their unborn child. (Oh, and also that neighbor that Joe is clearly obsessed with.)

The news comes after the reveal that Scott Speedman has joined the cast of the drama. Speedman is set to play Matthew, a CEO that will play into Joe's story in one way or another. And based on Joe's track record, there's only about a 50 percent chance he'll live to tell the tale.

Season 3 will be a little different for the show, which is based on Caroline Kepnes' You novels. With Kepnes' third book, You Love Me, set to hit shelves April 6, season 3 could easily be the furthest the show has strayed from the novels yet.

Regardless, the story is underway, as you can see in Netflix's tweet below.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous Penn Badgley is dangerously charming in exclusive portraits from EW's YOU cover shoot By Samantha Highfill

YOU: The seven biggest changes from book to screen By Samantha Highfill

The 30 most shocking TV moments of 2018 By EW Staff Next