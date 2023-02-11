"How could she be anybody but Cardi B?"

Penn Badgley is up for Cardi B killing his You character once and for all, wanted her in season 4

As Joe Goldberg's body count rises and he continues to spiral out of control, Penn Badgley is well aware that his weirdly beloved, absolutely unhinged serial killer in Netflix's You must be stopped. And he knows exactly who should take him down.

The former Gossip Girl star told Rolling Stone that he doesn't "disagree" with the idea of rapper Cardi B, a devoted fan of the hit thriller, killing Joe once and for all. In fact, Badgley revealed that he wanted the "Up" rapper to make a cameo in the show's fourth season, which began streaming Feb. 9.

"Would I want her to be in You? Yeah, if it worked," he told the outlet. "I wanted her to be in season 4. But it has to work. You know? How could she be anybody but Cardi B?"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 04: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor Penn Badgley visits the SiriusXM Studios on February 04, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) Penn Badgley; Cardi B | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty; Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty for The Met Museum/Vogue

While Cardi won't make an official appearance this season — as herself or anyone else — she did receive a sweet shout-out in its first episode when her 2018 song "I Like It," featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, played while Joe dumped a corpse at a sawmill.

The rapper and Badgley have shared their mutual admiration a few times on social media. She frequently updates her profile picture to a photo of Joe — which she did again on Thursday to celebrate the premiere of its fourth season — and in 2021 even pitched her own idea for how she could play a part in a future episode.

"So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU," she tweeted. "Ok, finish it off, @netflix."

Considering Joe is currently living in the U.K. in season 4, a quick trip to France might not be out of the realm of possibility.

Back in October 2021, Cardi retweeted a video of Badgley praising her "authentic relationship" with social media during a Netflix In Conversation With You event. "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!!" Cardi wrote at the time. "Yoooo like I'm famous famous."

After Badgley tweeted back his shock at her excitement, the pair then temporarily changed their profile pictures to images of each another in celebration of their newfound friendship.

Things took a turn for the sinister — as they always do with You — when Joe Goldberg got involved. Badgley's alter ego proceeded to send Cardi a care package that included his signature blue ball cap as well as a very ominous note.

"Hello, you… My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to… you," it read. "Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. Can't wait to see you slaying in this hat. But I certainly hope you don't disappear."

Even creepier? How fast Joe found her considering Cardi had recently moved at the time. Leaning into the spooky factor, she jokingly tweeted, "How Joe found my new house address?"

Truly no one is safe from Joe's reign of terror.

Part 1 of You season 4 is streaming now on Netflix. Part 2 drops March 9.

