"You are not supposed to want this!" Badgley quips.

You superfan Drew Barrymore cannot get enough of Penn Badgley.

For her birthday episode airing Wednesday, Barrymore's Drew Barrymore Show cohost Ross Mathews surprised her by blindfolding her, locking her in a glass cage, and bringing out none other than Badgley, who portrays Joe Goldberg, a stalker and serial killer with a penchant for holding people hostage in a glass cage, in the hit Netflix thriller series.

"So, Drew, you are of course in a glass cage because we know that you love a certain show," Mathews says in a teaser clip shared ahead of the big show. "So we brought You to you." Cue: Badgley, who says in a defeated tone, "You are not supposed to want this!"

An exasperated Barrymore falls to the floor, mirroring a previous show last year, also around her Feb. 22 birthday, that saw Badgley surprise Barrymore and actress and comedian Casey Wilson through video call.

Badgley dialed in during a "Drew's News" segment, prompting Barrymore and Wilson to collectively lose their minds and fall head over heels — literally, they threw themselves over the news desk — for the heartthrob.

"We love you," Barrymore said at the time. "I can't believe we're talking to you. This is so crazy."I was worried we were going to summon weird people to our lives because we kept talking about why couldn't we be loved the way you love."

Wilson, who jokingly removed her wedding ring, added, "Why didn't you put me in a glass box and starve me and leave me from the world?" Barrymore then said she wished that Badgley would "stand outside my window and care about what I was thinking and feeling," while Wilson implored him to "kill her."

Barrymore, who said she was also a big Gossip Girl fan, added, "I have celebrated you for many a decade and you can consider me pom poms out for many more to come."

You is currently in its fourth season and follows Badgley's bookstore manager turned serial killer amidst his new life in London. Badgley has previously expressed discomfort over fans' romanticization of his character, but acknowledged that the conversations that have been generated as a result has been a positive.

"We can't control the way viewers interpret something," he told Collider in 2018. "At a time when we're recognizing the pitfalls of a patriarchal system, what does it mean that we actually really like a show like this? I'm not saying that we shouldn't, at all. I'm a part of it. But I just think it's exciting to be a part of something that can generate these types of questions, rather than just going, 'That was nice. What do you want to do next?'"

Watch Badgley surprise Barrymore for her birthday above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Episode Recaps You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 405 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 You season 4 part 1 recap: Joe finds a spot of bother in London By Sara Netzley

You season 3 S3 E10 Recap You season 3 binge recap: Joe tries to survive his unhappily ever By Sara Netzley

YOU S2 E1 Recap YOU season 2 binge recap By Sydney Bucksbaum