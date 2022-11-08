Penn Badgley says he would 'try to love' his You serial killer Joe Goldberg in real life: 'I would hug him'

Deep down, Penn Badgley thinks all his You serial killer Joe Goldberg really needs is love… and no, he's not talking about Victoria Pedretti's character.

The actor revealed that he's been "meditating" on what he would do if he ever received the magical opportunity to cross paths with his character in real life in an EW exclusive clip from his Stitcher podcast, Podcrushed.

"So, let's say he was a person I was obsessed with and, somehow, I could meet him in a controlled circumstance and he was interested in listening to me…" Badgley says in the clip from Wednesday's upcoming episode. "And, by the way, it would be in my tone. The question is simple, but it would be in my tone."

Notwithstanding all of the gruesome and horrific misdeeds that Joe has committed over the past three seasons of the Netflix series — we're talking multiple murders here, after all — Badgley would take page from Otis Redding's songbook and try a little tenderness with the man.

"I really, at this point, and I think I've been clear about how much I detest all of his deeds, so, in that context, I would actually try to love him," he says. "Because, the truth is, he's never gotten that. So I would ask Joe… I, honestly, feel like I would look at him for a long time."

Badgley is aware, however, that he has a special bond with the character and that others might not be jumping at the chance to hug the lovesick murderer. "Because of my relationship to him, I would try to love him," he explained. "I'm not saying he deserves that. I'm not saying anybody else should do that. I'm saying I would try to love him."

YOU Penn Badgley about to do something creepy on 'You' | Credit: Tyler Golden/Netflix

Badgley continues: "He needs that. He needs love. It's like, I would hug him… I would hold him."

Here's hoping that Joe doesn't end up cuddling up close to a brand new love interest in the upcoming fourth season of You, which sees the character travel across the pond and become a professor named Jonathan Moore.

"Living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will," Badgley says as Joe in a season 4 sneak peek. "Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. This time around I'm focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional."

We'll see about that when the first installment of You's fourth season drops on Netflix February 10, 2023 (the second part drops in March). Watch Badgley share his thoughts on Joe in the clip above, and catch the full Podcrushed episode when it's out on Wednesday.

