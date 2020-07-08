Maya and Anna muscle through puberty in PEN15 season 2 trailer

Pen15 type TV Show

Prepare for more PEN15.

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle are back in the land of gel pens, AIM, and Tommy Hilfiger t-shirts otherwise known as the social hell of 7th grade in the first trailer for their hit comedy's upcoming second season, which Hulu announced Wednesday will hit the streaming service on Sept. 18.

Among the pair's impending adolescent exploits include thrift store shopping, stuffing their shirts with fake muscles, and, most importantly, personal growth and physical exploration — exemplified in a scene that sees the duo seemingly talking each other through an exam of their respective nether regions.

"It feels like a little animal," Maya, who plays a fictionalized 13-year-old version of herself next to actual teenagers in the cringe-comedy series, observes. "Meow!"

"We’re hoping to keep the show [about] Anna and I in 7th grade, forever. That’s what the whole concept of the show is about: that purgatory. It’s not about these two characters going to high school," Erskine previously told EW about conceiving a direction for season 2. "We might see them explore darker and more mature things next season.... We don’t want to lose some of the sillier, zanier moments that are reminiscent of that time, because your logic at that time is crazy."

PEN15 season 2 premieres Sept. 18 on Hulu. Watch the new trailer above.

