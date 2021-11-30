The second half of season 2, the show's final episodes, will premiere in December.

Pen15 won't be back for a third season so you can start sobbing into your Trapper Keeper now

The creators of PEN15 wanted to show middle school in an "R-rated way"

Middle school sure as shootin' ain't fair and apparently, neither is streaming television.

Beloved comedy Pen15 will end with its second season, a Hulu representative confirmed to EW. The latter half of that second season will premiere on Hulu on Dec. 3.

The brainchild of real-life best friends Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, Pen15 follows the horrifying trials and tribulations of two gal pals at the turn of the millennium as they navigate the particular hell that is middle school.

Erskine and Konkle play 13-year-old versions of themselves while the rest of their classmates are portrayed by actual kids, leading to some of the cringiest and most glorious comedic moments on television since the show premiered in 2019.

Pen15 Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine in PEN15 | Credit: Hulu

Audiences and critics agreed, with Pen15 earning a deserved albeit surprising outstanding comedy series Emmy nomination this year. So it's a bit of a shock that the fictional hallways of Trailview Middle will soon be empty. But the decision to end the show's run came not from Hulu but from Erskine and Konkle.

The creators felt "the story they wanted to tell has come to an end with the upcoming second half of season 2," a Hulu rep told Variety. However, Hulu will "leave the door open for more Pen15 in the future," the rep added, and the streamer looks "forward to working" with Erskine and Konkle again.

Needless to say, fans of the show look forward to that as well. And maybe Pen15: The High School Years?

