Peloton pulls Chris Noth ad in wake of sexual assault allegations

The exercise equipment company has removed the viral spot featuring the And Just Like That star from its social media accounts.

The commercial was produced quickly in the wake of the Sex and the City revival's premiere episode, which — spoiler alert — saw Noth's character, Mr. Big, die of a heart attack after exercising on a Peloton bike. The ad, which was only in circulation online, is no longer available to view on the company's Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube accounts.

"Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," a Peloton spokesperson said in a statement provided to EW. "We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts."

Chris Noth Chris Noth as Mr. Big in 'And Just Like That' | Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Two women accused Noth of sexual assault in THR's story, alleging separate incidents that occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015. The actor called the accusations "categorically false" in a statement provided to THR and confirmed by his representatives to EW.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," the statement said. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.