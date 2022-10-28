Carly Rae Jepsen and Trixie Mattel are among the star cyclists working up a sweat while discussing pop culture with the Dancing With the Stars alum.

"Our guests are definitely gonna be in the hot seat, taking interview questions as they're pedaling through a workout," says Rigsby, 35, likening LOL Cody to YouTube's hit Hot Ones. "We get to see celebrities in a different light when they're on this show. I'm hoping that element of working out and sweating and being under the pressure of a climb or cadence will add new textures to the way these celebrities show up."

Read on for more about the four-episode series, which will be available on demand on Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, and Peloton App.

Peloton Announces First-Ever Variety Class Series, LOL Cody – Workouts with Special Guests and a Late Night Vibe Peloton instructor and 'Dancing With the Stars' alum Cody Rigsby | Credit: Courtesy of Peloton

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Tell us about LOL Cody.

CODY RIGSBY: It's our take on "after hours." I'll be hosting a show on a bike, we're going to have celebrity guests, and we're also going to feature some of my colleagues here at Peloton. It's going to feel like a workout that flies by because we're laughing and having such a good time. Trixie Mattel is going to be kicking off the first episode, and literally she could read the phone book and it would be hilarious. Trixie is one of the most successful queens out of [RuPaul's Drag Race]. I think she's done so much with her platform: a beauty line, a TV show, internet content, clothing, a tour with Katya. So I just have so much respect for the business she's built and also the way she does things. It's always authentic, it's always her, it's always funny. It's always brash, just like me.

You've been dubbed the "King of Pop Culture" at Peloton. What does that mean to you?

Ever since I was a young teenager, I've been obsessed with pop culture. I grew up in those TRL days where I showed up every day after school at 3 or 4 o'clock, and I couldn't wait to see what the No. 1 video was. I have followed pop culture my entire life, and I love to bring that element to the bike — have a chat about it, share my perspective on it, hopefully get some giggles on it. We have some amazing guests in the lineup that are either part of the pop culture zeitgeist, or have really strong opinions about pop culture. And as an opinionated homosexual myself, I'm glad I'll have someone to push those boundaries with.

What are some of your earliest pop culture memories?

One of my fondest memories was me with my mom listening to The Bodyguard soundtrack in her car on the way to school. So Whitney Houston has always been someone in my pop culture circle. My obsession with Britney Spears came very early in middle school. I remember my mom buying me the, Oops!...I Did It Again CD and I could not stop playing it.

DANCING WITH THE STARS Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby on 'Dancing With the Stars' | Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

How did Dancing With the Stars change your life and your approach to your classes?

I'm forever grateful for the Dancing With the Stars experience. It was one of the hardest things I've ever done, just so grueling. I think what I learned was to be yourself always, constantly. When you stop being yourself, that's when people turn away. That's when you lose your authenticity. It really pushed me not to hold back, because you never know when you're gonna get another opportunity to use a platform. And I feel like I bring that to the bike each and every time.

What is your most controversial take on pop culture?

JC Chasez is the lead singer of NSYNC. I don't care what anybody says about Justin Timberlake — [JC] was the hardest-working singer in NSYNC and always slayed. I could also say the same about my Dancing With the Stars costar Mel. Mel C was the glue that bonded the Spice Girls. She not only had the best vocal performance, she could do a back handspring while she was performing.

Do you have any dream guests?

If this series were to continue and I could have a roster of my most-wanted celebrities, obviously RuPaul would be on there. I'm living for Shangela on this season of Dancing With the Stars, so I'd love to have Shangela on. Mel C would be a great addition. I loved [listening to] her podcast, and I'd love to reunite with her.

What are you going to do when you run out of Disney princes to Smash or Pass?

You know, I will give you a little bit of a teaser because Smash or Pass should be making it into LOL Cody, and we have already moved into new categories I think you'll be very excited about.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

