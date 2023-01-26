The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal to make Saturday Night Live hosting debut

The actor has been tapped to host the Feb. 4 episode of Saturday Night Live alongside musical guest Coldplay. The gig will mark Pascal's SNL debut and Coldplay's seventh stint on the Studio 8H stage, amidst the band's world tour in promotion of their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres.

Pascal currently stars opposite Bella Ramsey in the HBO apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, based on Naughty Dog and Sony's popular video game of the same name. The series' premiere last week became the network's second largest series debut in 12 years, trailing behind Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

Pascal and Ramsey portray Joel and Ellie, a pair of unlikely allies forced to endure the brutal circumstances of a post-apocalyptic America after a fungal pandemic ravages humankind.

Pedro Pascal attends HBO's "The Last of Us" Los Angeles Premiere on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Pedro Pascal | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"The way that [The Last of Us] departs from what people's expectations may be, knowing the game very well, is what I loved the most," Pascal recently told EW of the adaptation. "And the way that things sing around the central relationship of Ellie and Joel, and somehow directly affecting our journey and our arc but also the audience's experience of the whole piece."

Pascal is also set to reprise his title role in the Disney+ hit The Mandalorian for season 3, which will soar onto on the streamer on March 1. The actor is also known for his memorable turns in TV shows Game of Thrones and Narcos, as well as movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Saturday Night Live returns Jan. 28 with host Michael B. Jordan and musical guest Lil Baby.

