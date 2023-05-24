"These are daddy parts. That's what it is."

Pedro Pascal wants you to know he's 'not a daddy' — even if his roles are 'very daddy'

Quiet, everyone! The internet's collective daddy is dishing on his parental status.

Pedro Pascal has shared his reaction to becoming a viral sensation — and why he thinks it's even happening in the first place.

"Yeah, I am having fun with it," he said during The Hollywood Reporter's recent Drama Actor Roundtable, which also featured Evan Peters, Jeff Bridges, Kieran Culkin, Damson Idris, and Michael Imperioli. "It seems a little role-related. There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel is very daddy to Ellie. These are daddy parts. That's what it is."

Bridges then chimed in, "Are you a daddy?"

"I'm not a daddy," Pascal replied, before turning toward the camera and adding, "And I'm not gonna be a daddy!"

Actual daddy or not, Pascal's recent roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us have certainly shown off his caretaking side. It's hard to watch him teach tough-as-nails Ellie (Bella Ramsey) how to shoot in The Last of Us, or prevent the sweet frog-eating, Anzellan-squeezing Grogu from causing trouble on The Mandalorian, and not see why people are making the connection on, at the very least, a literal level.

However, some IRL daddies in the room seemed a little less than pleased that a faux daddy has been stealing all the daddy credit lately. "I'm a daddy," Culkin remarked. "Nobody likes my daddy parts."

"What did you just say? 'Nobody likes my daddy parts'?" Pascal replied as the rest of the panel laughed.

Culkin jokingly added, "They like your daddy parts."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Pedro Pascal attends the Los Angeles FYC Event for HBO Original Series' "The Last Of Us" at the Directors Guild Of America on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO) Pedro Pascal | Credit: FilmMagic

Still, over the past year Pascal has fully leaned into all the daddiness. He previously told Entertainment Tonight that he was everyone's "cool, slutty Daddy" and described being a daddy as "a state of mind" during a Vanity Fair lie detector interview. He also poked fun at the endless fan cams people have posted of him online in a Saturday Night Live sketch earlier this year.

"I'm still trying to figure it out," Pascal said of all the daddiness while visiting the Graham Norton Show. "I feel like it changes. There's zaddy, there's daddy."

While he may not be confident of his role in all this daddy stuff, he is certain of one thing: His TV children would certainly become BFFs. As he said on EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast earlier this year, "I feel like they would walk off into the sunset together, to be honest with you. They'd be best friends."

