The actor, who had a one-episode arc as fellow freshman Eddie in season 4 of the beloved supernatural series, learned about Gellar's Instagram post while attending The Mandalorian's Los Angeles premiere Thursday. While there, he took a moment to properly gush about his kindhearted costar.

"What I just found out — which I am very excited about, and I can't wait to get my phone back so that I can look it up myself — is that Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me," he told Access Hollywood. "I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was, she was such a kind scene partner and we had the best time."

The interviewer then handed Pascal a collection of stills of his younger self from the episode, which he held up to the camera. "This is Eddie and the episode is 'The Freshman.' It's the season 4 premiere. It was a super big deal," he said. "I hang out with her for a little bit and, as soon as she says goodbye to me…"

Well, that's when things take a turn for the worse. He's turned into a vampire shortly after the pair go their separate ways and — spoiler alert — ends up getting killed by his new college pal.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Pascal recalled that Gellar brought him some ice cream while the pair were filming on the UCLA campus together.

"I remember she had ice cream in her trailer, and she gave me some," he said. "She went back to her trailer, she got me some ice cream and she shared — 'cause it was a night shoot, it was in the middle of the night, and we were on the UCLA campus. They hadn't built their college sets yet."

Pedro Pascal and Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer Pedro Pascal and Sarah Michelle Gellar in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' | Credit: The WB

In fact, he even skipped the opening night of the play that he was performing in Long Beach so he could film one of their night scenes. "I remember everything," he said. "I could go on, and on and on. I could give you step by step, every detail."

"She was incredibly kind. She taught me how to use a sandbag to hit my mark," Pascal continued. "She was the best."

On Instagram, Gellar shared a segment from Entertainment Tonight's interview with Pascal and wrote, "As if I could ever forget you." She also posted a clip from Access Hollywood's interview alongside a sticker that read, "I adore you."

