The actor also reveals which Mandalorian castmate he'd choose to take care of the little green guy.

Pedro Pascal says Grogu and Ellie from The Last of Us would be 'best friends'

Obviously, Pascal is the commonality in these two dynamic duos, so we couldn't help but imagine the kind of epic TV crossover we haven't seen since The Love Boat crew took a sojourn to Fantasy Island. What if Ellie and Grogu were to pair up and create their own dream team? How would those two get along?

Grogu in The Mandalorian; Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us Grogu in 'The Mandalorian' and 'Bella Ramsey in 'The Last of Us' | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.; Liane Hentscher/HBO

We went to the man we're trying to squeeze out of this equation and asked Pascal how he thinks his two onscreen partners would fare together. How would rough-and-tumble Ellie coexist with cute and cuddly Gorgu? Pascal says they would do more than just coexist. "I feel like they would walk off into the sunset together, to be honest with you," says the actor. "They'd be best friends."

Does combining the worlds of The Mandalorian and The Last of Us make any sense whatsoever? Of course not, but if someone doesn't set these two side-by-side we're going to wake the mythical Mythosaur and sic the beast on everyone at both Lucasfilm and Warner Brothers until it comes to fruition.

But, in the (very likely) event this crossover never materializes, we asked Pascal which Mandalorian castmate he thinks would do the best job of protecting Grogu. "One of the things I'm most excited about is Bo-Katan in season 3," says Pascal. "So I'd have to hand it over to Katie Sackhoff. I trust her more than I trust myself."

Considering Sackhoff's Bo-Katan refused his offer of the Darksaber, we don't know how she'd feel about taking on the force-sensitive foundling… but we'd kinda love to find out. Check out our video interview with Pascal above, and for more Mandalorian coverage, including episode recaps and interviews with the cast and creators, check out EW's weekly Star Wars podcast, Dagobah Dispatch.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related Content

Episode Recaps The Mandalorian S2 E8 Recap The Mandalorian season finale recap: Mando comes to the rescue By Lauren Morgan

The Mandalorian S2 E7 Recap The Mandalorian recap: Mando finds there's no line he won't cross By Lauren Morgan

The Mandalorian S2 E5 Recap The Mandalorian recap: Mando meets a Jedi legend — and learns Baby Yoda's name By Lauren Morgan

The Mandalorian S2 E4 Recap The Mandalorian recap: Mando helps old friends on a new mission By Lauren Morgan