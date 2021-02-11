Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey to star in HBO's The Last of Us

HBO's The Last of Us has cast two Game of Thrones actors to star in the post-apocalyptic series.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will lead the series, EW has confirmed.

Pascal will star as Joel, "a hardened survivor, tormented by past trauma and failure, who must trek across a pandemic-ravaged America, all the while protecting a girl who represents the last hope of humanity."

Ramsey will play Ellie, "a 14-year old orphan who has never known anything but a ravaged planet, struggles to balance her instinct for anger and defiance with her need for connection and belonging… as well as the newfound reality that she may be the key to saving the world."

Based on the critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel is hired to smuggle Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Pascal also stars in Disney+'s The Mandalorian and first got international acclaim on HBO's GoT. Ramsey played Lyanna Mormont in the HBO fantasy. The Last of Us is from showrunner Craig Mazin.