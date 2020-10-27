Pedro Jimeno and sister Nicole break down shocking The Family Chantel bombshell

Also, see where the drama picks up in an exclusive clip from next week's episode.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Monday’s episode of The Family Chantel.

Pedro Jimeno from The Family Chantel knew something was amiss with his sister Nicole’s new relationship and he was right. But nothing could’ve prepared him for the reality he was slapped with while visiting New York City — his baby sister is dating a married man.

In episode 3 of the reality series' second season, Pedro and his wife Chantel Everett head to the Big Apple for a mini getaway recorded earlier this year. Much to Chantel's chagrin, their romantic trip included a dinner with Nicole's beau Alejandro. During their awkward encounter, Alejandro confessed his marital status and it's been a downward spiral ever since.

Both Pedro and Nicole spoke to EW exclusively about the bombshell confession and how the family is doing today.

Image zoom Credit: TLC

This interview has been translated from Spanish and has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Pedro, you’re a father figure to Nicole. How has it been since you discovered her boyfriend Alejandro is still married?

PEDRO JIMENO: I feel so betrayed. This was not something I expected from her. It hurts because she knows what our mother went through. Our mother was with our father and he secretly had another family. There have been plenty of occasions that our mother has told Nicole to find a good man. She promised me she would never make the same mistakes our mother made, but look at her now. What also hurt me deeply was that Nicole isn’t the one who told me, it was Alejandro. I really don’t know what to do about the whole thing.

How do you feel about Alejandro, outside of his being married?

I don’t like the guy at all. He’s cocky and he thinks he's the best. I can't find one redeemable quality. When he met us for dinner in New York, from the first moment he came off like he was better than everyone. Today, things are still not well between us and nothing has been resolved. My mom wants nothing to do with Alejandro and I certainly don’t want anything to do with him either. I want my sister to reason and realize men like that don’t change. If he’s doing this with her, he will do it to her too.

In the episode, he shows off his cologne collection which he values at $6,000. How does that make you feel?

Did he say that? [Laughs] Please. He bought those in Chinatown. Look, if that estimate is true, it’s shameful. He could’ve used that money to go to college. My mom worked really hard to help Nicole graduate, to ensure a brighter future. I haven’t been able to graduate yet but I’m so proud that Nicole has. My wish was for her is to end up with a good man, who will match her efforts so they never struggle. Imaging thinking spending $6,000 on colognes is a flex?!

Chantel gossiped to her mom about Nicole’s situation. Doesn’t that bug you?

We’ve been married nearly five years now, so at this point, I know full well the situation I got myself into. [Laughs] What I mean by that is, I know that whatever I tell Chantel she tells her mother. I wish she would keep certain things just between us but she can’t help herself. This is why sometimes when I have issues to discuss with my family, I step outside for some privacy. I know she doesn’t like it but what can I do? She’s my wife and I wish she would keep certain things sacred between us. Her family is crazy, we all know that. But I don’t go reporting their business to my family. Inviting them into our private matters gives them permission to butt in.

Image zoom Credit: TLC

Nicole, tell me about Alejandro and how you first connected?

NICOLE JIMENO: In all honesty, my love Alejandro and I have known each other since around 2014 when he lived here in the Dominican Republic. We casually met at a party but there was nothing else to that. After, he added me on Facebook but we never spoke. We reconnected last year and that’s when everything started between us.

I remember when he told me he was still married, I was in New York. It was something very difficult for me to hear. He was very embarrassed to tell me but I'm glad he was honest with me. After he told me, my biggest concern was the familial rift this would cause. I was hoping he would resolve his problem swiftly before meeting my family so it wouldn’t be a point of contention. But things played out differently.

Your mom was in a similar situation with your father. Did this not play a factor in deciding to stand by Alejandro?

When Alejandro first confessed, I didn’t associate it with my mom’s experience with my father. My father was a liar and he was never forthcoming. He just lived his reality, playing a role in the homes of two families, never explaining why he did it. I think that’s much worse. My mom sees what I’m doing as bad because she is convinced I’m making the same mistakes she did but I don’t see it that way. He told me his situation and I value his honesty with me.

Things between my mom and I continue to be troubled. She has made it clear that she will never accept our relationship, even if he gets divorced. Repeatedly she tells me he’s not the one for me, that I deserve better. She isn’t interested in hearing how well he treats me. Anytime the conversation comes up at home, it gets uncomfortable because she wants me to end it once and for all. So I have to hide to speak to him.

Chantel is convinced you're doing this for a green card. Are you?

Look, Chantel hates me and she has said a lot of terrible things about me. In another episode, she eludes to the fact that I’m some sort of prostitute. That’s really an awful thing for her to say about me. I am not looking for a green card from Alejandro, that’s not why I’m with him. Maybe one day after he’s divorced, if we decide to get married, who knows? What I mean by that is when you love someone, you want to live where they live and start a life together.

What can viewers expect to see from you the remainder of the season?

A woman very much in love! It's the first time I share my life so openly and my feelings for the man I love. I've been on the show before discussing my brother's life but now I have a chance to discuss my own. This is my most serious relationship and I can't wait to share it with fans. They can expect love, craziness, and definitely lots of drama!

The Family Chantel airs Monday night's at 9 p.m. ET only on TLC.