Peaky Blinders boss gives a movie update, reveals he's planning spin-offs

As Peaky Blinders prepares to air its sixth and final season — which will see Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) try to recover from the utter defeat he suffered at end of season 5 — there's already talk of what comes next for the beloved story, which has only grown more popular over time.

For a while now, creator Steven Knight has been vocal about following season 6 with a film. And, as he talked to EW in December, he gave an update on that plan: "I'm calling this the end of the beginning," Knight says of the final season. "We're going to end the series as it is at the moment, but we're going to do the movie, which we'll shoot in 18 months time, maybe a little bit longer." (The potential delay is because Knight says he wants to do an in-person event for the film, pandemic permitting.)

Peaky Blinders Paul Anderson and Cillian Murphy on 'Peaky Blinders' | Credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix

But even that isn't the end of the story, as far as Knight is concerned. "After that, according to how the film structure falls into place, we'll set in motion some spin-offs that will be part of the same universe," he says.

Knight won't yet give details on what those spin-offs might be about, but it sounds like Peaky Blinders' end could be the beginning of a larger Peaky universe.

Peaky Blinders season 6 will premiere on BBC One on Sunday, Feb. 27, followed by Netflix at a later date.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.