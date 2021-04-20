Peaky Blinders pays tribute to late star Helen McCrory with clapperboard illustration

Peaky Blinders type TV Show network Netflix genre Crime

The British drama series Peaky Blinders found a unique and heartfelt way to pay tribute to late cast member Helen McCrory.

On Monday, season 6 director Anthony Byrne posted an Instagram photo of a clapperboard from the set featuring a detailed illustration of McCrory in character as Polly Gray, accompanied by the message "Rest in peace Helen."

In the caption, Byrne said the tribute was designed by Manchester tattoo artist Lauren Marie Sutton, and that "It has meant a huge amount to me and the crew on Peaky to have an image of Helen on set with us everyday."

The show's Instagram account reposted the image and added, "Forever part of the Peaky Blinders family."

McCrory died April 16 at 52, after a long battle with cancer. In addition to appearing on five seasons of Peaky Blinders, she was known for playing Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. McCrory was married to fellow actor Damian Lewis.

Among the outpouring of tributes to the actress last week was a message from her Peaky Blinders family that said, "Helen's performance as Polly Gray was inspirational, joyous, transgressive, hilarious and incredibly moving. As a person she was off-the-scale charismatic, and deeply caring. We feel so privileged to have worked with her over the last decade. All our thoughts and love are with Damian and family."

Peaky Blinders is currently in production on its sixth season, with no release date announced yet.

