The explosive rise of Peaky Blinders: Inside the breakthrough show's final season plan

Tommy's ambition has taken the Shelby clan from backwater gamblers to manor-owning masterminds, their success mirroring that of the show. When Peaky premiered on BBC Two nine years ago, it had solid numbers, but wasn't a phenomenon… yet. ("The BBC doesn't spend much money on advertising," Murphy says.) Then, in its second season in 2014, the show also premiered on Netflix, back when Netflix "originals" weren't so original and the Netflix effect wasn't quite as strong. As the streaming platform worked on perfecting its algorithm, the drama's popularity grew from simple word of mouth. "It was a bit of a sleeper hit," says Rundle. "The fan base has really driven the success of it, which is quite an unusual thing." Netflix doesn't release viewing numbers, but Peaky's U.K. broadcast audience doubled in season 4, resulting in the show getting bumped up to flagship channel BBC One for season 5, which nearly doubled its viewers yet again. (Season 6 premieres on Netflix later this year, following its BBC One debut on Feb. 27.) Then there is the rest of the world, Knight points out: "You see fans from Russia and fans from Turkey. These are places where it's not even legally shown."