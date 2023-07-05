"We do not support nor endorse the video's narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner," the show said in a statement.

The Peaky Blinders team would like to report a theft.

The creators and star of the British gangster drama issued a statement Wednesday condemning the unauthorized use of footage from the show in a video touting the anti-LGBTQ track record of Florida governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis. The video was originally posted by a pro-DeSantis Twitter account and reshared by DeSantis' campaign on June 30, the last day of Pride Month.

The Peaky Blinders statement — made on behalf of series creator Steven Knight, star Cillian Murphy, Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions, and Baniay Rights, said, "We confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby's character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis' campaign was obtained without permission of official license. We do not support nor endorse the video's narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner."

The DeSantis video features a slew of statements from political rival Donald Trump in support of the LGBTQ community contrasted with headlines about DeSantis' policy attacks on LGBTQ rights. Also spliced into the video are clips of notably brutal figures from pop culture, including Christian Bale as serial killer Patrick Bateman in American Psycho and Murphy as gangster Tommy Shelby on Peaky Blinders, as if to emphasize DeSantis' hardline tactics as tougher than those of his opponent.

The DeSantis campaign didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

