Peacock releases first look at its upcoming TV series based on the SNL sketch and movie.

Will Forte is back as the special ops agent who just wants to save the world on MacGruber series

It's time for him to save the world. On Monday, Peacock released the first official look at MacGruber, an original comedy series based on the iconic Saturday Night Live sketch as well as the 2010 cult film.

Originally greenlit last year, MacGruber stars Will Forte as the titular special operations agent, who will find himself released from prison after rotting there for a decade. According to a press release, his mission is "to take down a mysterious villain from his past — Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe), in order to defeat the forces of evil."

The teaser, available in both a red band version and a clean version, features a six-minute look at Forte's character in a Deadline-esque parody where he's interviewed from prison, claiming it's "f---ing great" even though he's bitter that he "saved an entire American city and they threw me in jail." (To be fair, he did get served a life sentence after the death of his archenemy — Val Kilmer's Dieter von Cunth — at MacGruber's second wedding.)

If this first look is any indication, MacGruber won't stray far from the over-the-top and sometimes profane antics that made the SNL sketch so popular.

MACGRUBER Will Forte in MacGruber. | Credit: Peacock

MacGruber also stars Sam Elliott as Perry, Laurence Fishburne as General Barrett Fasoose, Joseph Lee Anderson as Major Harold Kernst, and Timothy V. Murphy as Constantine Bach. Forte will act as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer of the series alongside co-showrunners, writers, directors and executive producers John Solomon and Jorma Taccone.

All eight half-hour episodes of MacGruber will premiere Thursday, Dec. 16. Watch the clean version of the teaser below.

