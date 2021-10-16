Get a taste of John Cena's superhero show in Peacemaker teaser

Peacemaker (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Meet John Cena's new squad.

A new teaser for The Suicide Squad spin-off show Peacemaker (released as part of Saturday's DC Fandome event) introduces Chukwudi Iwuji's character Murn, Freddie Stroma's Vigilante, and Danielle Brooks' Adebayo. The footage also reintroduces Steve Agee's Economos and Jennifer Holland's Harcourt as well as Cena's deranged superhero Peacemaker, who believes in maintaining peace regardless of the cost, and whose father Auggie Smith is played by Robert Patrick.

The teaser — which also reveals the show show hits HBO Max on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2020 — makes clear that filmmaker James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad), who wrote all eight episodes and directed five, is continuing to foreground comedy as we see Cena's character boastfully revealing his superhero name to an unimpressed janitor (Rizwan Manji), ruminating on the subject of "butt babies," and receiving a hug from an eagle.

Peacemaker centers on "black ops combating something catastrophic that's facing the planet," Gunn told EW earlier this year. The director will spend much of the next year making the third of his Guardians of the Galaxy movies, but revealed he would be happy to return to the show if it proves a success: "I would like to do a season 2. They just have to tell me that they want to do it."

Peacemaker premieres Jan. 13, 2022 on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer for Peacemaker above.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: