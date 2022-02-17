Peacemaker star promises 'massive, mind-blowing' season finale

How tight a lid did Peacemaker director James Gunn and HBO Max keep on Thursday's season finale of the John Cena-starring DC superhero show? Cast member Steve Agee reveals that even he was not allowed to see the episode.

"Episode eight is massive, it is mind-blowing," says Agee, who plays the member of an aliens-battling black ops organization. "In fact, when I was doing ADR for episode eight, I [said], 'Hey, can you guys fast forward a little bit to the ending so I can see this one scene that I shot?' The person who was remotely directing me was like, 'Absolutely not.' I was like, 'I was there! It's not like it was a spoiler for me!' And she was like, 'No, but there's people around in the studio, we literally don't want anybody to see this.' "

Peacemaker Peacemaker | Credit: Katie Yu/HBO Max

Agee previously worked with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and last year's The Suicide Squad (which introduced his Peacemaker character, John Economos) but the actor explains that the filmmaker was at his most excitable when overseeing the season finale.

"While we were shooting that final episode there was a night where I've never seen James more giddy," says Agee. "He was running around laughing, going, 'I can't believe we're doing this! I literally cannot believe they're letting me do this!' So I'm excited for people to see the finale. I want to drag this out as long as possible because it's been really fun but I also really want to get to the finale and hear what people have to think."

While Agee was predictably quiet about whether his character lives or dies in the season finale of the show, which Gunn confirmed today will be returning for a second season, he will be seen in Netflix's upcoming Guillermo del Toro-produced horror anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities.

"I can tell you it was a blast to shoot," he says. "They're standalone episodes and they're all different directors, different casts for each one. I did an episode that was co-written and directed by Panos Cosmatos, who made Mandy."

