The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker adds Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks

Peacemaker, HBO Max's upcoming TV series based on director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, has added four newcomers to the cast, including Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks.

Brooks will star opposite John Cena's Peacemaker as Leota Adebayo, EW has learned. She's joined by Terminator 2: Judgment Day actor Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Brightburn's Jennifer Holland in her The Suicide Squad role of Emilia Harcourt, and Perpetual Grace actor Chris Conrad as Vigilante (a.k.a. Adrian Chase).

Steve Agee, another face from Gunn's DC Comics-based movie in the role of John Economos, was previously announced to reprise his role for the upcoming show. Further details on casting and characters are being kept under wraps, but Vigilante is a recognizable name from the comics, pointing to the district attorney who became a masked and murderous, well, vigilante after the slayings of his wife and children.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled for theaters on Aug. 6, 2021. The series will further expand the world Gunn presents on the big screen. The filmmaker, who's also juggling his Marvel responsibilities on Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, is writing all eight episodes of Peacemaker and will direct multiple episodes. That includes the pilot. Gunn will further executive produce with Cena and Peter Safran.

Peacemaker is scheduled to start filming in early 2021 before Gunn starts shooting the next Guardians of the Galaxy.