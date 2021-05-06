Another television show has been saved thanks to the devoted work of fans. On Thursday, PBS announced that Sanditon, the acclaimed drama that premiered in early 2020, had been renewed for a second and third season following its initial cancellation.

Based on Jane Austen's final and unfinished novel, Sanditon was developed by Emmy and BAFTA-Award winning writer Andrew Davies. The show follows the story of Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) during her return to the coastal resort of Sanditon.

SANDITON Sanditon | Credit: Simon Ridgway/MASTERPIECE

According to a press release, ITV acquired the new seasons, with BritBox Original in the UK joining the series as a co-producer. The new episodes will be developed by season one writer Justin Young (Death in Paradise, Ripper Street), who will take on the role of lead writer and executive producer alongside Davies.

"We are absolutely delighted to announce a second and third season of Sanditon, a show that has inspired such a passionate and devoted fan base. Audiences can expect romance, humor and plenty of twists and turns in these new seasons," executive producer Susanne Simpson said in a statement.

Although the show was voted one of the top 15 shows of 2020 by Vogue and received critical acclaim during its US run, it was canceled abruptly following its first season and a cliffhanger finale that left fans begging for a continuation of Charlotte's story. After an intensely driven fan campaign to persuade the network to change its mind, it appears that PBS listened.

It's been confirmed that Williams will return to her role. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.