Pawn Stars star Corey Harrison arrested for alleged DUI in Las Vegas

Harrison, who goes by Big Hoss on the hit History Channel show, was pulled over after his white Ford F250 pickup was allegedly seen swerving on the road.

"Big Hoss" is fighting a DUI charge after being arrested in Las Vegas recently.

Pawn Stars star Corey Harrison, who goes by Big Hoss on the hit History Channel show, was pulled over around 2 a.m. local time Friday after his white Ford F250 pickup was seen veering back and forth into a bike lane, according to a police report obtained by EW. The arresting officer reported that Harrison's eyes appeared "blood shot" and there was a "strong odor of alcohol" coming from inside the truck.

Corey Harrison mug shot Corey Harrison mug shot | Credit: TMZ

Harrison, who had flown to Vegas that day from Minnesota, where he was filming Pawn Stars Do America, was asked to do a field sobriety test, which he allegedly failed, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. He then was asked to provide either a breathalyzer test or blood sample. He eventually agreed to the breathalyzer, but police said the machine to do the test was broken, so Harrison's blood had to be drawn. The results of this sample are unknown, but Harrison was booked for an alleged DUI as a result of the incident.

The reality star told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he planned to hire an attorney to "fight back." "I'm not going to say, '(Screw) Metro! Drinking and driving should be legal!'" Harrison said. "I'm not trying to be that guy. But I'm the guy who, when I get punched in the face, I am going to fight back."

Corey Harrison Pawn Stars - 2009 Corey Harrison on 'Pawn Stars' circa 2009 | Credit: Leftfield/History Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock

He also claimed he only had one drink aboard his flight to Vegas seven hours prior to being pulled over, but says he had no other alcohol after landing. Harrison added that his vehicle "pulls to the right, a little bit" and that he failed the field sobriety test for a number of reasons. Harrison further alleged he was "unsteady because he has a badly infected right shin," he had "trouble keeping his footing along the paver-stone surface" where he was pulled over, and some of the officers involved had to leave and race to a crime scene. "They hit their sirens and go flying by," Harrison claimed. "This is when I'm trying to stand on this leg, that leg." He says his license was not suspended as a result of the incident.

Harrison, who works at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, has been a major part of Pawn Stars since it began airing on the History Channel in 2009.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.