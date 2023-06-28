Paula Moulton, Britain's Got Talent wheelchair dancer, dies at 52

Moulton made it to the semifinals in 2012, alongside dance partner Gary Lyness.

Paula Moulton, a semifinalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2012, has died. She was 52.

Moulton's foundation Strictly Wheels announced the news on Facebook, though no cause of death was cited.

"We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of our co-founder Paula," the post reads. "Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this extremely sad time. Paula's legacy will always live in our memories from her utter joy of dance."

The post also features a video of memories and photographs of Moulton.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/Thames/Shutterstock (1711419cl) Strictly Wheels - Paula Moulton 'Britain's Got Talent' Semi-Final, TV Programme, London, Britain - 10 May 2012 Paula Moulton on 'Britain's Got Talent' | Credit: Ken McKay/Thames/Shutterstock

In 2012, Moulton and her dance partner Gary Lyness, made it to the semifinals of Britain's Got Talent. They earned praise from judge David Walliams during the audition round. He said, "I thought that was amazing, you turned what might've been a negative, into a positive ... it was absolutely fantastic."

Later, Moulton opened up about the impact of a 1995 MRSA infection that followed a battle with pneumonia and how the experience resulted in her requiring use of a wheelchair. The illness damaged her pelvis, lower spine, hips and femurs, and the resulting nerve damage made it difficult for her to walk.

Moulton and Lyness founded Strictly Wheels in 2016 as a way to provide classes and raise awareness around wheelchair dancing.

