Paula Abdul says she's still 'terrified' of Sacha Baron Cohen after being punked in Bruno

Forget about the clue packages, Paula Abdul is using firsthand experience with Sacha Baron Cohen to guide her guess on The Masked Dancer.

In EW's exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of the Fox reality competition, panelist Ashley Tisdale suggests the contestant Sloth could be the English comedian. And why not? The series and its sister program The Masked Singer have revealed some notable celebrities, like Ice-T and Lil Wayne.

Citing the number 18 in Sloth's clues segment, Tisdale says there are only 18 episodes in Cohen's Da Ali G Show (side note: How on Earth did she know that off the top of her head?).

Abdul chimes in to disagree, saying, "I think Sacha is taller."

"Remember, I was in Bruno. And he punked me," the dancer and singer adds, leading her fellow panelists to gasp as they recalled her notorious cameo in the 2009 movie.

"I remember that scene," Ken Jeong says, laughing out loud.

"Thank you," Abdul deadpanned, in response to her fellow panelists. "I'm terrified of the man."

Bruno featured numerous cameos from celebrities including Abdul, who later said she was fooled into appearing in the scene that featured her and Cohen sitting on Mexican gardeners as chairs. The hilariously awkward moment ends when Bruno rolled out a sushi-covered sumo wrestler, prompting Abdul to flee in confusion.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live in 2019, Abdul revealed that she agreed to appear in Bruno under the guise of accepting an award.

"Look, I heard I was getting an International Artist of the Year award — I'm gonna show up. … I wanted to get that award," Abdul told host Andy Cohen.

She said she didn't even know Bruno was really Cohen until nearly a year later when she finally Googled him.

"It was a week before the opening," Abdul said, "and I wasn't even invited."

If Sloth isn't Cohen, the panelists have also guessed funnymen like Keegan-Michael Key and Will Ferrell. Tune into The Masked Dancer on Wednesday to find out if the energetic dancer is unveiled.

