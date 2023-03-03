"The whole world was pissed!"

Paula Abdul says people still confront her about Jennifer Hudson's American Idol elimination

It's been almost 20 years since then-aspiring singer — and now EGOT winner! — Jennifer Hudson was eliminated from American Idol — a shocking decision that Paula Abdul has heard about nearly every day since.

The former judge reunited with the former contestant, who placed seventh on season 3 of the reality competition, on The Jennifer Hudson Show Thursday and reflected on just how upset everyone was that the "If This Isn't Love" singer was voted off so quickly.

"Oh my goodness. I mean, that was a moment," Abdul said. "When you were eliminated, it was like the whole world was pissed!"

Hudson then explained that people still approach her to vent over her elimination — and how mad they are about it to this day.

"It's true! I'm sure they come up to you," Abdul replied. "I mean, people still talk to me about, 'God, that night that Jennifer Hudson was eliminated.' I go, 'I know.'"

But Abdul knew right away that the end of Hudson's Idol run was only the start of her greater journey.

"I remember interviewing you after, when I was on Entertainment Tonight, and I said, 'You know, I have a feeling some amazing things are going to happen to you,'" she said. "Remember, I said, 'Sometimes the people that need to win, win. And the people that don't need to win end up winning big-time.' And you did."

Hudson then reached out and held Abdul's hands. "Thank you for that encouragement you was always giving me," she said. "I appreciate it so much."

Abdul isn't the only former judge who has visited Hudson, now a two-time Grammy winner, on her daytime television show to discuss their Idol connection. Last September, Simon Cowell fully blamed the week's theme — which celebrated the music of Barry Manilow — for sending her home.

"Who chose stupid Barry Manilow Week? It wasn't me," he said at the time. "It was not a great song. Of course, it wasn't your fault and then, of course, what happened, happened."

Watch Abdul and Hudson discuss Idol — and the trickiness of working with Cowell — in the clip above.

