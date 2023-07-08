"Eight years is a long time, and I'm so glad to put that to rest."

Paul Wesley is putting a stake in the hearts of Vampire Diaries fans still thirsty for a reboot.

The actor, who starred as Stefan Salvatore across all eight seasons of the hit supernatural series, says he doesn't miss playing the kindhearted yet brooding vampire and won't be donning fangs again anytime soon.

"I would never do another vampire anything, period, let alone Vampire Diaries," he recently told InStyle, calling a remake of the series a "hard pass" for him personally.

Based on the popular L.J. Smith novels, The Vampire Diaries followed Elena (Nina Dobrev), a teenage girl living in the magical town of Mystic Falls, who finds herself caught in an intense love triangle between two bloodsucking brothers: Stefan and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder).

While the role of Stefan made Wesley a household name, it's not a part he's keen to revisit. "I don't really miss anything about playing him, and I don't mean that in a [negative way]," he said. "Eight years is a long time, and I'm so glad to put that to rest. Eight seasons."

Still, Wesley emphasized that he truly loved how "dynamic" Stefan was as a character throughout the entire CW series.

"Because the show ran for such a long time, in order for it to not become monotonous, every season, he sort of had a different arc," he said. "At one point he was pure evil, and he started out as the good guy and then he ended as the good guy. But I liked the challenge of trying to keep the character fresh."

Wesley previously said he wouldn't return for a spin-off in a 2022 Us Weekly interview. "I'm vampired out," he admitted, repeating the sentence multiple times as Somerhalder attempted to float a potential return for the pair as directors.

These days, Wesley has been spending his time exploring a new — and final — frontier. He currently stars as Captain James Tiberius Kirk on the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which began streaming on Paramount+ in June.

