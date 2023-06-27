See Paul Wesley's Captain Kirk return on Strange New Worlds season 2

Captain Kirk is making his grand entrance on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2. And, whaddya know? It involves a carjacking.

EW has an exclusive look at The Vampire Diaries veteran Paul Wesley back in his role of James T. Kirk after making his debut as the character in the show's season 1 finale. The popular space cowboy of Starfleet arrives in the current season's third episode, streaming on Paramount+ starting this Thursday.

Titled "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow," the hour sees La'An (Christina Chong) traveling back in time to 21st century Earth to prevent an attack that will alter humanity's future history.

Christina Chong as La’an and Paul Wesley as Kirk in episode 203 “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/Paramount+ Christina Chong as La'an and Paul Wesley as Captain Kirk in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 2 | Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Amid a curfuffle with the authorities, Kirk decides to flaunt a skill he learned during his six-month incarceration in a Denobulan prison: quietly and calmly knocking out a guy so he can commandeer his vehicle. The problem is, can he actually drive the thing?

In a July 2022 interview with EW, Wesley said Strange New Worlds season 2 would explore more of Kirk in a pre-Enterprise setting. "At the end of the day, the most important thing for me and the most important thing for the showrunners was to not insult the original series' Kirk by doing an imitation of [William Shatner]. It's an interpretation that is different. I think doing an imitation of either [Kirks] would be an insult," he said, also referring to Chris Pine's Kirk in the J.J. Abrams-directed Star Trek movies. "We just remind people that it's not William Shatner. This is a whole new look."

Watch the clip above.

