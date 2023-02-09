Paul Rudd calls working on Only Murders In the Building season 3 the 'Mount Rushmore' of comedy

Paul Rudd, a legendary comedic actor in his own right, still gets a little starstruck when working with his idols.

The Marvel star is gearing up for his latest MCU release — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (in theaters Feb. 17) — while simultaneously filming season 3 of Only Murders In the Building, and EW has your exclusive sneak peek at his upcoming appearance on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist in which he says joining Hulu's comedic whodunnit has been "thrilling" because of its all-star cast.

Paul Rudd in Only Murders in the Building Paul Rudd in 'Only Murders in the Building' | Credit: Hulu

"Surreal doesn't even cover it," Rudd says. "For a comedy fan like myself, Martin Short and Steve Martin, that's Mount Rushmore. I mean, truly hero worship. To get to work with them, I still kind of can't believe it. Selena [Gomez], I adore. I've worked with her a couple of times and she's the greatest. And then when I heard Meryl Streep was on board, it just didn't seem real. It still doesn't seem real."

Rudd joined OMITB in a surprise cameo in the season 2 finale when it jumped forward a full year to introduce the new murder mystery. Rudd's character, Ben Glenroy, dropped dead while starring in Oliver's Broadway directorial comeback opposite Charles. While details of his death and his relationships to all the characters have yet to be revealed, it's clear from that one scene that Ben and Charles are not on good terms.

"I've only worked on it a couple of days, and just to be around them, the dynamic ... of Steve Martin and Martin Short together, it's hilarious," Rudd says. "It's just constant insults. To just hear them knock each other but there's so much love between those guys ... it's just so fun to have a front row seat to all of that."

