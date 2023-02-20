The star of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania remembers feeling conflicted about his 'front-row seat' to the end of one of the biggest sitcoms in TV history.

Paul Rudd reflects on 'surreal' experience of being in Friends finale: 'I shouldn't be here'

Paul Rudd is a leading man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he was once a supporting player in another major pop culture franchise. In the final seasons of Friends, a then-33-year-old Rudd played Mike Hannigan, the boyfriend of Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay. Since Mike would go on to marry Phoebe, Rudd even had a part to play in Friends' series finale.

In a new interview with The Heart breakfast show, the star of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reflected on that experience.

"It was really fun, and they were great! The whole thing was a bit surreal, I must say, to be a part of that — because I came on really at the end," Rudd said.

FRIENDS -- "The One With Phoebe's Wedding" -- Episode 12 -- Aired 02/12/2004 -- Pictured: (l-r) Paul Rudd as Mike Hannigan, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay Paul Rudd and Lisa Kudrow on 'Friends.' | Credit: NBCU Photo Bank

Rudd continued, "I never knew that I was going to be in as many [episodes] as I was. But it also felt strange. I was in that last episode, and I just thought, 'I shouldn't be here. I'm getting a front-row seat to things I'm not supposed to see.' They were all crying, it was all emotional, and I was just like, 'woah!'"

Rudd also appeared briefly in the 2021 Friends reunion special, but that time he mostly left the spotlight to the main cast (Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer).

