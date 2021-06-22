Paul Rudd crashes final season of Conan for one last Mac and Me bit

It wouldn't be a proper goodbye for Conan without one last Mac and Me comedic bit from Paul Rudd.

The Ant-Man star crashed Conan O'Brien's TBS late-night show on Monday during its final season to bring back the long-running gag that has both delighted and driven the host mad over the years.

Rudd popped up unexpectedly in a tuxedo as O'Brien and Andy Richter were having a chat with Saturday Night Live veteran and Barry star Bill Hader. Hader had been talking about a sketch on SNL that went terribly wrong and it involved Rudd, who hosted the episode in question. It was an Ed Burns bit, and Hader claimed Rudd "would not do the voice."

"How dare you!" Rudd replied in a comical high-pitched Burns voice. "Bill's memory is very hazy. Now, I might not be a trained monkey boy like your man over here with the voices, but if I remember correctly, I did do the voice. The reason that the sketch didn't work was because it was terrible."

Rudd said the show's producer Lorne Michaels declared it was "the worst received sketch of all time." That's when the actor said he had footage from the dress rehearsal, but that just turned out to be a clip from the 1988 movie Mac and Me.

Rudd pulled this prank on O'Brien for the very first time during a 2004 appearance on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, before the host started Conan. He was on to promote his appearance on Friends and claimed to have brought with him a clip from the show. Since then, he's done it a solid nine more times (including this latest one).

The audience erupted in applause at the sight of that all-too familiar footage, while O'Brien danced around the stage.

"It's been about 25 years of you coming on the show and you would always say 'I've got a clip.' ... I would be convinced I would see the real clip," O'Brien responded. "You're such a genuinely nice person, and you would say, 'This movie is really important to me. I put my own money into this, and I really care about this.' And then you pull that s--- every time!"

Conan's final episode is set to air on TBS this Thursday.