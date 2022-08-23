After making a cameo appearance in the season two finale of Only Murders in the Building, Paul Rudd is coming back for more.

Paul Rudd checks in to season 3 of Only Murders in the Building

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale.

Paul Rudd is dying to star in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building.

After his surprising cameo in the show's season two finale, the Ant-Man actor is set to return for season 3 of the hit Hulu mystery series, per Variety.

And "what a terrific, godd--ned finale" it was. The final episode of season 2 featured a one-year time skip that saw Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) slowly regaining a semblance of normalcy after the dramatic events of season two.

However, the trio soon find themselves at the scene of the crime once again when Rudd's character, Ben Glenroy, dies onstage during the opening night of Oliver's new play.

Paul Rudd attends "The Shrink Next Door" New York Premiere at The Morgan Library on October 28, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

It is currently unclear if Rudd will star as a regular, guest or recurring character on the show. However, it appears audiences will be getting a chance to learn more about him — and the lead up to his theatrical death — in the upcoming season.

"Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3," series co-creator John Hoffman told Variety. "He is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!"

Although he makes a brief appearance at the end of the episode, Rudd's character Ben obviously has a very fraught relationship with his co-star Charles. He vents to Oliver before the show, asking if Charles has apologized for his actions yet, and even threatens to kill Charles — or, at the very least, break his leg.

Ahead of their performance, the pair share a very terse exchange, with Charles warning Ben to "be smart" and "stay away from her." He ominously adds, "I know what you did."

As for what that could mean? Well, it seems we'll have to wait and see.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: