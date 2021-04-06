Paul Ritter, British TV star of Friday Night Dinner and Chernobyl, dies at 54

Ritter's costars and friends remember him as "one of the nicest and best actors."

British TV star Paul Ritter — best known for his diverse work across genres, including the hit Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner and HBO's dark drama series Chernobyl — has died at age 54.

EW can confirm the performer passed away Monday following complications from a brain tumor. In a statement, Ritter's management team at Markham Froggatt & Irwin said Ritter "died peacefully at home with his wife, Polly, and sons, Frank and Noah, by his side," adding that he was "exceptionally talented" and will be missed "greatly."

In addition to his roles on television (which also included Belgravia, Vera, No Offence, and The Trial of Christine Keeler), Ritter appeared in small roles in major features such as the James Bond sequel Quantum Of Solace and as Eldred Worple in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. He also filmed a part in John Madden's upcoming World War II film Operation Mincemeat opposite Colin Firth.

Ritter's work on the stage earned him a Tony Award nomination for his role in an adaptation of The Norman Conquests.

News of Ritter's death prompted an outpouring of support from the actor's colleagues and friends, including Friday Night Dinner writer Robert Popper, who called the late performer "kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with."

Ritter is reportedly set to appear in a 10-year anniversary edition of Friday Night Dinner later this year. See more tributes to the late star below.

