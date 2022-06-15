The Stranger Things actor pops up in this week's episode.

Paul Reiser will make his debut as comic book character the Legend on The Boys season 3 — Get a first look

A true legend has arrived!

Earlier this week, Amazon teased that the Legend, a notable character from The Boys comic book series, will be making his live-action debut on the show this week. Today, we get a first look.

Paul Reiser, seen recently on Stranger Things season 4 as Dr. Sam Owens, will portray the character, as spotted in a new photo from the next season 3 episode, titled "The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies."

The comics, created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson, envisioned the "Old Legend" as a small, horny, elderly bald man with glasses and a red bow tie who smokes cigars. He runs a comic book shop and knows virtually everything there is to know about supes. He was meant to be a parody of a real-life comic book legend: Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.

Based on the image below, showrunner Eric Kripke and his team of writers have taken liberties to incorporate the character into their TV world of The Boys.

Paul Reiser in the Boys season 3 Meet the Legend, as played by Paul Reiser on 'The Boys' season 3. | Credit: Amazon Prime

Given Reiser's version of the role, which comes with some classic sartorial throwbacks to old-school Hollywood, one might theorize that the Legend has something to do with Soldier Boy. Jensen Ackles' World War II–era supe was recently ejected from cryogenic stasis after being held at a secret Russian lab for decades, but fans have seen footage of the character's various entertainment stints in earlier episodes.

Reiser joins a roster of actors who've guest-starred on The Boys season 3 so far, including Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, Katia Winter as Little Nina, and Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic.

The series' fourth episode introduced another notable comic book character in the form of Jamie the hamster.

The Boys season 3, episode 5 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video this Friday. For behind-the-scenes secrets into the making of the season thus far, watch EW's On Set series.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: